🚨 Worker accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman.

🚨 The disturbing incident was captured on surveillance video, police say.

🚨 Officials are seeking not to release him pending trial.

WEST MILFORD — An employee at a residential facility in North Jersey has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Jay Boone, 54, turned himself in to the West Milford police on Thursday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said that on Feb. 26, shortly before 5 p.m., police were called to a residential facility near Oak Ridge and Paradise Roads. The officers were told that a 40-year-old Ringwood woman who was intellectually or mentally incapacitated had been forced twice to have unwanted sexual contact with a male worker.

Surveillance video captures disturbing incident

Surveillance video from inside the facility showed the unsettling scene in a dayroom where 13 other residents were present, police said.

Investigators said Boone was seen grabbing the woman's hand and placing it over his sweatpants so that she was rubbing his erect penis. The victim tried to pull her hand away, police said.

Charges, possible prison sentence, and ongoing investigation

A warrant for Boone's arrest; the Ogdensburg man turned himself in a month later. Both counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact are third-degree offenses, and each carries a sentence of three to five years in prison. Prosecutors said they're looking to keep Boone in jail pending trial.

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The name of the group home was redacted in court documents. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out for comment from a residential facility that matches the prosecutor's description. A response was not immediately returned.

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