New Jersey seeks to block Trump’s immigration crackdown — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

All aboard the Arctic Express.

It is January and it is bitterly cold, New Jersey.

After getting hit with a couple of bouts of snow, the state now feels more like the tundra with bone-chilling temperatures, and wind chills making it feel even colder.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that temperatures this week at least, are among the coldest in quite some time. In fact, according to his research, Zarrow said it looks like it’s the coldest since Christmas Eve 2022 — over two years ago.

Laura Caron Laura Caron (Cape May County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

A teacher accused of raping a student who allegedly impregnated her has been released from jail by a judge.

Laura Caron, a fifth-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School 2, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

At a detention hearing on Tuesday, Caron's attorney said the investigation was not complete, according to BreakingAC.com coverage. No DNA has been taken to prove the victim is the father of her 5-year-old daughter, according to her attorney.

Light believed to be a drone over Hardwick on 1/3/25, President-elect Donald Trump 1/9/25 Light believed to be a drone over Hardwick on 1/3/25 (Glen Helck), President-elect Donald Trump 1/9/25 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) loading...

Will President Donald Trump keep his promise to release the story behind what has been flying over New Jersey since November?

On Jan. 9, Trump told Republican governors during a meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club that he would release a report on the drones one day into his administration. He inferred that he had some idea what they were doing and said it was "ridiculous" that the Biden administration wouldn't offer an explanation. (Federal officials under the Biden administration explained that most of the reported sightings were of manned aircraft or stars and that most of the actual drones were legally operated craft.)

Image of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda 2/2/21, Supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol on 1/6/21 Image of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda 2/2/21 (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP, File), Supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol on 1/6/21 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) loading...

The brother of New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol police officer who died following the January 6, 2021, attack on the capitol, told ABC News that President Donald Trump’s pardon of 1,500 defendants is a "betrayal of decency."

Sicknick died after defending the Capitol against the mob that stormed the building as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win over Donald Trump. It came after Trump urged supporters on the National Mall to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. The South River native was among five people who died after the riot.

AP/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

NEWARK — New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has announced he is leading a challenge to President Donald Trump’s “clearly unlawful and unconstitutional” executive order to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States.

Among a series of executive orders issued on his first day back in office, Trump signed one to end birthright citizenship.

The 14th Amendment grants citizenship to all persons "born or naturalized in the United States," including formerly enslaved people, and provides all citizens with “equal protection under the laws.”

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

