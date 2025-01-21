New Jersey is freezing: 15 items never to leave in a cold car

🔵 Protect your belongings and your car this winter

All aboard the Arctic Express.

It is January and it is bitterly cold, New Jersey.

After getting hit with a couple of bouts of snow, the state now feels more like the tundra with bone-chilling temperatures, and wind chills making it feel even colder.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that temperatures this week at least, are among the coldest in quite some time. In fact, according to his research, Zarrow said it looks like it’s the coldest since Christmas Eve 2022 — over two years ago.

While we need to take care of ourselves, it’s almost important to take care of our vehicles during this arctic blast.

According to AAA, a winter emergency kit for your car should include a bag of sand, salt, or cat litter for traction, an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, a first-aid kit, flares or reflective triangles, warm clothes, a blanket, a toolkit, window washer solvent, and non-perishable food like granola bars.

While storing items in your car can be a good idea, some things should never be left in your car during the cold, winter weather.

Some items are obvious. Others you may not have heard of as being an issue, and there are a few which may leave you scratching your head. In other words, why would anyone leave these in a car to begin with, whether it’s winter or not?

