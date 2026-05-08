️✅Two NJ residents are being monitored after possible exposure to hantavirus

️✅The disease is linked to a deadly cruise ship outbreak

️✅Health officials worldwide are tracing passengers

Two New Jersey residents are being monitored for potential exposure to hantavirus after they encountered someone who was infected while on board the cruise ship MV Hondius.

Health authorities across four continents were tracking down and monitoring passengers who disembarked the ship before the deadly outbreak was detected. They are also trying to trace others who may have come into contact with them since then.

The state Department of Health said the New Jersey residents were not on board the cruise. The potential exposure occurred during air travel abroad. Neither individual has shown any symptoms of hantavirus. The risk to the general public is very low.

Hantaviruses in the U.S. are carried by rodents and are not known to spread between people. The strain on the MV Hondius, Andes virus, is found in South America and is the only known variation that could be transmitted between humans.

Health agencies in several other U.S. states are also monitoring returning passengers.

Deadly cruise ship outbreak sparks global investigation

Detailed investigations of the cruise ship outbreak are ongoing, notably to determine its source. Investigators in Argentina suspect that the cases were initially contracted during a birdwatching trip in Ushuaia, at the country’s southern tip, two officials told AP.

“This is not the next COVID, but it is a serious infectious disease,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness at the World Health Organization. “Most people will never be exposed to this.”

Seven cases were identified on board the ship, including three deaths, one critically ill patient, and three individuals reporting mild symptoms, according to the World Health Organization. Their exposure happened between April 6 and 28 and was characterized by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock.

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