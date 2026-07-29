Have you ever gone to an ice cream shop and thought to yourself, "Wow, this is really, really good!" A certain quality that, although you know what you're getting, exceeds your expectations.

That's precisely what you get when you enjoy your favorite frozen treat at Nicholas Creamery. The ice cream is next-level good, along with the quality and texture. Trust me, you'll notice it from that first taste.

I remember when Nicolas first opened its doors in Atlantic Highlands back on Memorial Day in 2018. People would line up just trying to get a taste of it. And those same crowds exist today thanks to the reputation Nicholas has built in the community.

It was only a short time later in August 2018 that the second location in Fair Haven opened, where its popularity continued much like it did in its first location (keep scrolling to check out the video from our visit to the Fair Haven location).

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Supporting the local schools

One thing I always appreciated about Nicholas Creamery is its commitment to the local schools. Every year my kids get excited when they see Nicholas serving up their school's flavor for the year.

Not just our school, but all the schools in the surrounding area. And we, the customer, get to vote on which school flavor we like best. The kids get so excited when this happens, and it's all thanks to the commitment this local creamery has in the communities it serves.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Speaking of voting

Nicholas Creamery is hoping they can count on your vote to name them the best ice cream at the Jersey Shore. You can cast your vote for them by going to the link below.

But before you vote, check out the video below highlighting our recent visit to their Fair Haven location.

Nicholas Creamery has locations in Atlantic Highlands, Fair Haven, Tinton Falls, Long Branch, Middletown, Wall, and North Brunswick.

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.