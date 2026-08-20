There is still plenty of summer left, and if you're planning some time in or near The Wildwoods, here are some restaurants you may want to try.

What Are Some Of The Best Restaurants In The Wildwoods?

I'm heading to North Wildwood this weekend. I haven't been there in a very long time, so I was curious which restaurants I should go to while I'm down there.

The best restaurant critics I know are the residents of New Jersey, so I asked on several social media platforms which places were the best to eat at.

Wildwoods sign (Bud McCormick) Wildwoods sign (Bud McCormick)

I wasn't surprised to get a lot of great suggestions, but since I'm only going to be there for the weekend, I figured the magic number was three.

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So I counted all your votes and put together the top three favorite restaurants in The Wildwoods according to you, and here they are.

Wildwoods Beach Wildwoods Beach

Remember, there were so many votes for different restaurants, and we wish we could have included them all, but here are the top 3.

Your Three Favorite Restaurants In The Wildwoods

We are giving them to you in no particular order, since the vote was so close. Here they are:

Two Mile Landing - A very popular and delicious restaurant and marina in Wildwood Crest

Google Maps Google Maps

Lobster House, Cape May - We had a feeling this one would make the list, and we're glad it did.

Google Maps Google Maps

Duffinetti's - I remember going to this place many years ago, and people who have been there recently say it's better than ever.

Google Maps Google Maps

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman