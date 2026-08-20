Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

🌊Thirty New Jersey beaches are under advisories for elevated fecal bacteria

🌊Atlantic City has 10 beaches affected under advisory

🌊A second high-than-normal test result will lead to a swimming ban

Dozens of beaches across New Jersey, including 22 in the Shore region, are under advisory for higher-than-acceptable levels of fecal bacteria following testing by the DEP.

About 220 beaches across the state are tested daily by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to determine water quality, including levels of fecal bacteria. The standard requires that the concentration of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample.

The elevated levels are likely caused by runoff that brought waste into the water during heavy rain.

Click the link above to see which New Jersey beaches are in danger of being closed for the weekend.

A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration) A judge ruled NJ does not have to turn over voter dats to the Trump administration. (Mikie Sherrill via Facebook/Canva/TSQ Illustration)

🗳️ New Jersey says it removed 5,100 noncitizens from voter rolls after an MVC registration error.

📊 Gov. Mikie Sherrill said 340 of those removed had previously cast ballots in elections.

❓ The announcement followed confusion over a DHS claim that New Jersey would cooperate with federal officials.

New Jersey has removed 5,100 noncitizens from its voter rolls following an MVC registration error, and Gov. Mikie Sherrill said 340 of them had cast ballots in elections.

The latest cleanup follows the July discovery that a software error at the Motor Vehicle Commission allowed thousands of noncitizens to register to vote. The individuals had applied for identification, indicated that they were not U.S. citizens, but were registered anyway.

Another 1,450 people with greater uncertainty surrounding their registration status have been referred to county election officials for review. They will be unable to vote until officials verify their eligibility.

All remaining voter roll cleanup will happen at the county level, Sherrill said.

Wednesday's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin puzzlingly praised Sherrill's administration for cooperating with federal officials on removing unauthorized immigrants from the voter rolls.

"Thank you, @GovSherrillNJ. We got news from your Secretary of State that New Jersey will participate with @DHSgov in STOPPING aliens from illegally voting in your state," Mullin said on X.

However, Sherrill's office disputed Mullin's claim. Spokesman Steve Sigmund said New Jersey wasn't participating with DHS.

Photo by autumn_ schroe on Unsplash, (Google Maps) Photo by autumn_ schroe on Unsplash, (Google Maps)

⚠️ High Technology High School in Lincroft ranked No. 1 among U.S. STEM high schools.

➡️ U.S. News reviewed 522 New Jersey schools across 347 districts.

🔴 44.1% of eligible New Jersey schools landed in the nation's top 25%.

New Jersey public high schools show up big in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The publication evaluated more than 27,000 eligible U.S. public high schools.

New Jersey’s top ranked high school was also the top STEM high school in the entire country — High Technology High School.

Out of 522 New Jersey schools reviewed across 347 districts, 415 schools made the rankings for 2026-2027.

New Jersey had the second best showing as a state, with 44.1% of its schools ranking in the top quarter of U.S. high schools.

The state was behind only Massachusetts, which had 46.7%, or nearly half, of the state's eligible high schools in the top 25% of rankings. Maryland was in third with 42.7%, Florida in fourth and Connecticut in fifth place.

Click the link above to see the entire list.

Christopher Santana(Google Maps/Essex County) Christopher Santana(Google Maps/Essex County)

💰 A Northern State Prison corrections officer admitted taking bribes in a contraband-smuggling scheme.

⚖️ The Hackensack man faces three years in prison and a lifetime ban from public employment.

🚨 Investigators say officers caught him reporting to work with suspected contraband hidden in his clothing.

NEWARK — A Northern State Prison corrections officer has admitted to betraying the badge in exchange for bribes.

On Tuesday, Christopher Santana pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit bribery. The 33-year-old man from Hackensack entered the plea in Superior Court in Essex County, according to the Attorney General's Office.

State prosecutors said the plea agreement carries a sentence of three years in state prison. Santana is barred from having a public job, and he also has to forfeit $4,500 in bribes he took in the smuggling scheme between May 2024 and June 2025.

“Corrupt actions like these make correctional facilities less safe and secure for inmates and officials alike, and undermine public trust in government," Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Stephen Schneider at his detention hearing Wed., Aug. 19, 2026, first responders tend the the crash of his boat into a waterway marker on Sun., July 19, 2026 (NJ Courts/ Stephen Schneider at his detention hearing Wed., Aug. 19, 2026, first responders tend the the crash of his boat into a waterway marker on Sun., July 19, 2026

☑️Stephen Schneider's boat struck a channel marker in Barnegat Bay, police say

☑️The parents of 2 children killed in the crash asked a judge to release him

☑️ Schneider's next court date is Sept. 15.

The parents of two children killed in a boat driven by their grandfather in Barnegat Bay asked a judge to release him in letters read during his detention hearing Wednesday.

Stephen Schneider, 64, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, is charged with reckless vessel homicide after prosecutors say his boat struck a waterway channel marker.

New court documents released Tuesday show Schneider had three beers at dinner before the accident and was headed home with his grandchildren, who wanted to ride with him. Prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was 0.16 after the crash.

After hitting the marker, the children were ejected into the water and Schneider went in after them. He found them facedown in the water.

During Wednesday's detention hearing, Schneider's attorney, William P. Cunningham, read from a letter written by the parents of Mya Golabek and Sigmund Golabek asking the judge to release him despite him being charged in the deaths of their children.

"He's been there for our family in ways that words cannot fully express. Our family is better because of him he's a wonderful father-in-law a loving grandfather and a man with a generous heart. I am grateful for the way he loved my children, the role he played in their lives and for the example he set for them in the time they were blessed to have together," Cunningham told Judge Wendel Daniels in Ocean County Superior Court.

These are NJ's top public high schools this year Out of 522 New Jersey schools reviewed in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report , 415 schools made the rankings for 2026-2027. Here are the top 15. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid-August, the total was above 11,500. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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