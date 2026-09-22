Newark Airport ranks dead last. It deserves to be lower

Is this to anybody’s surprise at all? Especially after Monday’s airport debacle at Newark?

JD Power’s annual North America airport satisfaction study ranked Newark Liberty International Airport tied for dead last with Chicago’s O’Hare.

But at least some construction crew didn’t cut a fiber optic line and bring O’Hare to a complete standstill this week.

Last year’s survey? Also dead last. And that was even with the opening of a luxurious $2.7 billion Terminal A.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

According to nj.com the survey questioned passengers on several categories:

ease of travel through airport

level of trust

terminal facilities

airport staff

departure and travel to the

airport experience

food, beverage and retail

The roads leading to and from Newark Airport are a confusing nightmare. It’s a bowl of spaghetti inside a Rubik’s cube.

I was born and raised just a few short miles south of the airport and even I have missed a turn.

The staff? I honestly have never seen an airport with nastier TSA agents or a more indolent ticket counter staff anywhere.

Terminal B was built in 1973 and is completely outdated. There is so much wrong with Newark Airport that it deserves to be ranked worse than dead last.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Is it just a matter of no New York area airport could be big and smooth enough?

No.

JFK undergoing renovations was ranked 8th. A reconstructed LaGuardia ranks 4th. So it’s possible. Just not here.

Where are travelers most satisfied? Minneapolis-St. Paul International. Number one on the list.

Be better Newark.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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