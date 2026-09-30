I’m a sucker when it comes to the whole hot chicken sandwich craze, so when I hear that a new spot is opening in New Jersey, my ears perk up.

Good news for residents of Burlington County: that part of the state is about to get a whole lot tastier with the upcoming opening of a 100% halal restaurant, Muzzy’s Shack.

They’ve already made their mark with several spots in our neighboring state of Pennsylvania, now they’re bringing their bold flavors to the Garden State.

Muzzy's Shack via Instagram Muzzy's Shack via Instagram

Muzzy’s Shack is coming to Burlington, NJ

Offering 100% halal smash burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, mac & cheese, and milkshakes, Muzzy’s promises that every bite will be hot, crispy, and juicy.

At Muzzy’s Shack, fresh is the standard. Our halal chicken is never frozen, seasoned with bold flavor, and cooked to order — and it’s the same story with our double-smashed burgers, hand-pressed and seared to order.

Muzzy's Shack via Instagram Muzzy's Shack via Instagram

Muzzy’s also offers catering options for parties, office lunches, or special events, details can be found on their website.

The exact location and grand opening date of the Burlington location are still being kept a secret, but you can stay up to date by following Muzzy’s on social media.

All I know is: you better come hungry, because their food looks delicious.

Fingers crossed this is the first of many Muzzy’s Shacks in the Garden State.

Muzzy's Shack via Instagram Muzzy's Shack via Instagram

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For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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