Muzzy’s Shack brings halal smash burgers and hot chicken to Burlington county
I’m a sucker when it comes to the whole hot chicken sandwich craze, so when I hear that a new spot is opening in New Jersey, my ears perk up.
Good news for residents of Burlington County: that part of the state is about to get a whole lot tastier with the upcoming opening of a 100% halal restaurant, Muzzy’s Shack.
They’ve already made their mark with several spots in our neighboring state of Pennsylvania, now they’re bringing their bold flavors to the Garden State.
Muzzy’s Shack is coming to Burlington, NJ
Offering 100% halal smash burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, mac & cheese, and milkshakes, Muzzy’s promises that every bite will be hot, crispy, and juicy.
At Muzzy’s Shack, fresh is the standard. Our halal chicken is never frozen, seasoned with bold flavor, and cooked to order — and it’s the same story with our double-smashed burgers, hand-pressed and seared to order.
Muzzy’s also offers catering options for parties, office lunches, or special events, details can be found on their website.
The exact location and grand opening date of the Burlington location are still being kept a secret, but you can stay up to date by following Muzzy’s on social media.
All I know is: you better come hungry, because their food looks delicious.
Fingers crossed this is the first of many Muzzy’s Shacks in the Garden State.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.