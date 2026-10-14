I was so excited this morning to learn I was driving through the town that was invaded by aliens in War of the Worlds.

War of the Worlds, Grover's Mill, New Jersey

As a radio guy myself, I have always been intrigued by the whole War of the Worlds concept. Of course, I'm not talking about the Tom Cruise movie. I'm talking about the Orson Welles epic and famous radio show.

If you're unfamiliar, it was a radio drama where Orson Welles and his team "broke into programming, and followed the story of an alien invasion that was taking place in Grover's Mill, New Jersey.

Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Although it was all fiction, it was portrayed by the players as real news, and it fooled a lot of people. Many residents called the police in a panic.

The War of the Worlds Investigation

It all happened on October 30, 1938, and resulted in an FCC investigation, which concluded that no laws were broken in the performance.

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The radio drama put Orson Welles and Grover's Mill on the map, and of course led to a blockbuster movie, ironically starring a New Jersey celebrity, Tom Cruise.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And what about the town where this all "happened"? What do you need to know about Grover's Mill, New Jersey?

Some History About Grover's Mill, New Jersey

The mill that the town's name celebrates was built in 1759, and still stands today. It is located at the corner of Cranbury and Clarksville Roads, according to West Windsor History.

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The town has a relatively typical history, except for the fake alien invasion in 1938 that made it world famous.

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