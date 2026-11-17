🔴Maria CobonGuzman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and 2 counts of assault by auto

🔴Her friend admitted knowing CobonGuzman had never been issued a driver's license

🔴Prosecutors will seek prison time for both women in the fatal Jackson parking lot crash

JACKSON — The woman who did not have a driver's license when she struck a mother and a toddler walking in a New Jersey grocery store parking lot, and the friend who let her drive her car, have pleaded guilty.

Maria CobonGuzman, 20, of Trenton, was behind the wheel of a Ford Fusion that struck the pedestrians in the parking lot of the NPGS grocery store on West County Line Road on Aug. 28, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The child later died at a hospital.

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Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) Police response to an incident at the Jackson NPGS grocery store Friday. August 28. 2026

Prosecutors will seek prison time for both women

According to Billhimer, CobonGuzman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of assault by auto.

Prosecutors will seek a five-year prison sentence on the manslaughter charge, along with two consecutive 12-month terms for the assault charges.

Ariadna Lazaroflores, 22, of Toms River, admitted that she knew CobonGuzman had never been issued a driver's license in New Jersey or anywhere else but lent her the sedan anyway.

Lazaroflores pleaded guilty to knowingly engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of death to another person. Billhimer will seek a 364-day sentence.

ICE has lodged detainers against both women

Ocean County Jail records list CobonGuzman's birthplace as Guatemala and her citizenship as Guatemalan.

Lazaroflores is a citizen of Mexico, which is also listed as her birthplace.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged detainers against both women.

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