When it comes to a classic sub, you know one of the only places you can find one is at a small mom-and-pop sub shop. The type of place that feels like it's both locked in time, while simultaneously moving into the future.

I remember going to my first classic sub shop when I was a kid. I had to be 5 or so, and it was this little sub shop in Brick. I don't remember the name of the place, and unfortunately it no longer exists.

It was one of those tiny spots you'd get giant subs, and I still remember my favorite one from that place. A classic ham and cheese with lettuce, oil, and vinegar (back then I didn't put a lot of "stuff" on my sandwiches).

A simple memory, but one nonetheless. And it's unfortunate it's no longer around, but as they say, time moves on.

However, going back to my earlier comment, some places manage to move forward while still maintaining characteristics of the past. And if you live around Red Bank, you have one of those places that's been serving generations of families since 1959.

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Elsie's Sub Shop

Elsie's is one of those places that fits both the nostalgia of the past, but thrives even today. And once you walk into the shop, you'll understand why.

They've been in the same location throughout their history, which is pretty amazing. It's not a big place, but it doesn't have to be. One of the things that jumped out at me right away was all the amazing artwork on the walls.

As for the subs? They were as classic as they come. And every bit as good, too.

The BEST at the Jersey Shore

Elie's Sub Shop is looking for your vote to help crown them as having the best sandwich at the Jersey Shore. The last day to vote and help push them over the finish line is Friday, Oct. 2 so don't wait.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.