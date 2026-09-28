Red Bank institution Elsie’s Sub Shop competes for Best Sandwich at Jersey Shore
When it comes to a classic sub, you know one of the only places you can find one is at a small mom-and-pop sub shop. The type of place that feels like it's both locked in time, while simultaneously moving into the future.
I remember going to my first classic sub shop when I was a kid. I had to be 5 or so, and it was this little sub shop in Brick. I don't remember the name of the place, and unfortunately it no longer exists.
It was one of those tiny spots you'd get giant subs, and I still remember my favorite one from that place. A classic ham and cheese with lettuce, oil, and vinegar (back then I didn't put a lot of "stuff" on my sandwiches).
A simple memory, but one nonetheless. And it's unfortunate it's no longer around, but as they say, time moves on.
However, going back to my earlier comment, some places manage to move forward while still maintaining characteristics of the past. And if you live around Red Bank, you have one of those places that's been serving generations of families since 1959.
Elsie's Sub Shop
Elsie's is one of those places that fits both the nostalgia of the past, but thrives even today. And once you walk into the shop, you'll understand why.
They've been in the same location throughout their history, which is pretty amazing. It's not a big place, but it doesn't have to be. One of the things that jumped out at me right away was all the amazing artwork on the walls.
As for the subs? They were as classic as they come. And every bit as good, too.
The BEST at the Jersey Shore
Elie's Sub Shop is looking for your vote to help crown them as having the best sandwich at the Jersey Shore. The last day to vote and help push them over the finish line is Friday, Oct. 2 so don't wait.
Vote here to help choose who you think should be crowned the best sandwich in 2026.
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
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Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.