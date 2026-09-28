You don’t ever really need an excuse to visit Atlantic City. Between the ocean views, the boardwalk, and the entertainment, it’s always bound to be a good time.

Add in a dose of nostalgia, like one of your favorite late '90s/ early 2000s bands, and it makes your trip all the better.

Kylie Moore Atlantic City

Coming in Jan. 2027, Rob Thomas will be playing at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known for his work in the band Matchbox Twenty and his collaboration with Carlos Santana, is set to perform a small number of very special concerts next year.

You may remember his work from such songs as 3AM, Push, Unwell, Smooth, Real World, and If You're Gone.

Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images

The shows will support Sidewalk Angels Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps to fund animal shelters and animal rescues.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice.

Rob Thomas will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027 at 8:00 p.m.

Audiences can look forward to the heartfelt lyrics and connection that Thomas is known for. His intimate performances offer fans a unique opportunity to hear his songs up close and personal, making each night special and one to remember.

Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images

You can expect an unforgettable evening as Thomas performs hits from his incredible solo career, as well as classic songs from Matchbox Twenty.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased on Hard Rock’s website or Ticketmaster.

The Atlantic City you probably don't know Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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