Recently, I wrote an article about how I believe rent has gotten so out of hand in New Jersey that those trying to make a living on their own simply can't. Even one roommate doesn't seem like enough to make ends meet anymore (you can read more about that in the link below).

A friend of mine saw that article and wanted to share a BuzzFeed ranking with me. It's a list of 20 things that were affordable 10 years ago that feel out of touch today.

One item in particular on that list is one I began to notice just a few years ago. And it's one I like to treat myself to at least once a week.

In my opinion, coffee is one of those items that fits this category of feeling out of touch today. Until recently, I never paused to think about the price of a standard cup of coffee.

But now, I have to think twice about it. Somewhere over the past couple of years, an average cup of coffee in some places is around $3. That, to me, is rather high.

However, it is in line with how much things in general are getting, so I totally understand the price point. And for the record, I still stop by and support my local coffee shops as they make a really good cup of coffee.

So pause and think about that for a moment. What item in your life did you used to consider affordable that seems out of touch today? For me, it's that cup of coffee, but I'm sure you can think of more.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late September, the total was above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.