Finally.

Finally someone official is speaking up about the problem of selfish dog owners passing their animals off as service dogs.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz, my new hero, wants licenses for service dogs.

Not to make life more difficult for those who need a service animal. Rather to help stop the scourge of so many nitwits who buy fake vests online to pass their dog off as something it’s not.

"I think it is a thing that has to be really discussed in New Jersey," the mayor said. "We have licensing for everything in New Jersey, like scooters, for example. Why can’t there be a license for a service dog?"

The Sky Ride along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights (Courtesy Bud McCormick) The Sky RIde along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights is dealing with more fake service dogs

Seaside Heights bans dogs other than service dogs from its boardwalk and ocean beach. No, they don’t hate dogs. Leashed dogs are allowed at their bay beach. And they have fiscal days designated to allow dogs in the oceanfront.

But they're having an increasing problem with non-service dogs being brought onto their boardwalk.

Under New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination a service dog is defined as "any dog individually trained to meet the needs of a person with a disability, including but not limited to protection or rescue work, pulling a wheelchair, and assisting persons with epilepsy or other seizure disorders. A guide dog is trained to assist persons who are deaf or blind."

Even a common ‘emotional support pet’ does not meet this definition, let alone an ordinary house pet that self-absorbed people often want to bring with them anywhere.

Many have tried to game the system by making online purchases of fake service dog vests and false credentials to selfishly bring their dog where they don’t belong.

Photo by Andy Luo on Unsplash a golden retriever wearing a green vest and leash

The law currently doesn't require proof

Under current law owners of true service dogs are not required to show any license or proof, but that was decided back before America’s dog owners lost their minds and started abusing the system just to never leave their dog at home.

Times have changed. People have become obnoxious with their behavior.

No, I’m not the only one bothered by this so spare me your fur baby outrage.

Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit service dog group, says two-thirds of people with a legitimate need for service dogs have been impacted by so much of the fakery with untrained dogs.

"Service dog fraud and poorly trained service dogs pose a widespread and serious problem regardless of location and have a powerful negative impact on legitimate service dog teams," the group said.

At this point it would be in everyone’s better interest to change the law to require proof a dog is legitimately a service dog.

It’s no different than needing the placard to park in a handicap parking space. It’s time.

Finally.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.