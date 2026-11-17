“What a Man Gotta Do” to keep in shape? Perhaps it could be getting into Pilates.

That’s what Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle loves to do, which has inspired the idea to bring a new studio to the Garden State.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Denville Zoning Board of Adjustment voted unanimously to approve a plan to open Djore Studios in Denville, NJ.

The oldest of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, a resident of Denville, came before the board himself in an effort to made this happen.

Since you’re “Only Human” you may be wondering what will be there.

Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash a person standing on a yoga mat on the floor

According to Denville Now, the studio will offer:

⚫ A reformer room with nine reformer machines that can expand to 14 for larger classes

⚫ A mat Pilates room for about eight or nine people

⚫ One-on-one as well as small group personal training

⚫ Two massage rooms, a red light therapy room and a sauna (booked by appointment)

⚫ A small apparel and retail area near the front desk

As of writing this, the proposed hours of operations will be 6:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. on weekdays, and 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Photo by Jessica Streser on Unsplash A group of people in a gym doing push ups

The boutique Pilates and wellness studio is planned to be at 21-25 Bloomfield Ave. in downtown Denville.

You’re going to have to “Hold On” though, because no opening date has been announced, but I doubt you’ll have to wait until the “Year 3000.”

Pictures from the Jonas Brothers Concert in Nampa 2023 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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