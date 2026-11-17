This is why I always like to have a camera on me whenever I'm out on a walk, a hike, or a bike ride. It's for moments like this that you come across that are unexpected.

And I always say, the pictures usually never do it justice. Although in this case, it came pretty close. Just check out the photo above and see if it looks like an osprey to you (another pic below).

I was walking along one of my favorite Monmouth County trails, the Henry Hudson Trail between Highlands and Atlantic Highlands, when I came across this guy. I saw two others trying to get a picture of something, but they didn't know what.

At first, I thought it was an eagle. That's how big this bird was (again, the photos don't do it justice). I was only lucky enough to snap two pictured before it flew away. The picture above, and the one below.

What's really cool about the second pic is that I caught it just as it was ready to fly away. Talk about fortunate timing (see the pic below).

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Is this an osprey?

Again, it's just a guess on my part, but I think this large bird we came across is indeed, an osprey. And it was a big bird at that.

What do you think it is? Is it an osprey? Or is it something else? I'm pretty sure it's not an eagle (although that would've been an awesome find).

Whatever it is, I'm just glad I had an opportunity to capture it, and get to the right spot to grab a couple of crystal clear pics. It's not something you come across everyday.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.