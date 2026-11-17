I’m at that weird age where I feel like I’ve seen it all. When I was a kid there were no cell phones, laptops, or digital downloads.

We wanted to listen to a song on demand? We went to a record shop and bought the 45. Kids, ask your parents.

Technology is both a blessing and a curse. It has made our lives immeasurably easier and more difficult at the same time. Look at last week's Outlook outages and also the FAA nationwide ground stop.

Of course, I don’t want to give up the internet or my cell phone, but it’s kind of cool when you walk into a bar in Red Bank and see a nostalgic throwback you never thought you’d see again.

I was at The Globe last week, a comfortable, unpretentious little joint on E. Front Street.

The building has been around since 1840, so maybe what I’m about to share shouldn’t surprise me. But it did.

In this bar is something I hadn’t seen in years.

A cigarette machine.

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(Jeff Deminski ,Townsquare Media) Red Bank bar - Jeff Deminski Townsquare Media

And not just a museum piece. This seems to be a working cigarette machine.

This even had the old school pull rods to dispense the packs.

What a throwback! But the price was all 2026. $16 per pack.

Wow!

I just had to take the picture. Then it didn’t end there.

On my way back to the bar on my left was another relic, although this one was not a working one.

A phone booth.

(Jeff Deminski, Townsquare Media) Red Bank bar - Jeff Deminski Townsquare Media

Talk about old school. This was from back when phone booths were like works of art made of wood.

Yes, it is just a shell. If you look closely you can see where the actual pay phone was once mounted inside.

But so cool that they kept the empty booth as part of the bar’s infrastructure.

So if somewhere in your attic or basement there’s a VCR, 8-track player, or typewriter you just can’t part with, The Globe in Red Bank might be your kind of place!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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