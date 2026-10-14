There’s a reason a police chief using the f-word slur for gay men is about a whole lot more than one guy’s crude vocabulary.

It’s about the message that kind of behavior sends down through the ranks of a police department, and what that could mean for the people who depend on it.

Roselle police chief loses his job again

As we previously reported, Roselle Police Chief Stacey Williams is out again after an appeals court overturned two earlier decisions that would have allowed him to keep his $210,000-a-year job.

The court wasn’t buying the argument that his homophobic remarks were merely jokes. Neither should anyone else.

But here’s what bothers me most.

Photo by R.D. Smith on Unsplash a police hat sitting on top of a box

A police chief sets the tone for the entire department

A police chief isn’t just another employee who occasionally says something stupid at the office. He’s the person setting the tone for roughly 60 officers.

When the man at the top thinks it’s acceptable to use slurs for gay people in front of his subordinates, what message does that send?

That this kind of talk is no big deal? That people who find it offensive are being too sensitive?

And if that attitude trickles down through the ranks, what happens when a gay man living in Roselle encounters one of those officers on the street?

What about a gay couple driving through town who gets pulled over? Are they supposed to feel confident they’ll be treated with the same respect as everyone else?

Williams’ lawyer argued all along these slurs were “harmless” and ”entirely jocular in nature.”

The gay lieutenant serving in the Roselle Police Department who blew the whistle clearly didn’t find it funny.

Roselle taxpayers are paying a price, too

Whether severely misguided humor for a police chief or genuine hatred for homosexuality, it isn’t Stacey Williams business what consenting adults do.

He was there to run a departing, not comment on other people’s sexuality, even if he hated it.

Of course, we shouldn’t assume every officer shares Williams’ views. But the public shouldn’t have to wonder whether a police department’s leadership has created a culture where prejudice is tolerated.

These are taxpaying residents, not second-class citizens. They deserve to feel protected by their police department, not worry about whether the person wearing the badge might harbor contempt for people like them.

And taxpayers have already paid a price. Roselle recently approved a $245,000 settlement with the gay lieutenant who reported Williams’ remarks and sued over the borough’s handling of the alleged misconduct.

So much for harmless jokes.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash woman holding sword statue during daytime

Police accountability is about earning public trust

A police chief’s job is about more than making arrests and managing schedules. It’s about setting an example and earning public trust.

When that trust is compromised, the damage can reach far beyond headquarters.

If you think his firing was too harsh because who cares about him disparaging gay people, consider the fact that he’s black.

What if he had ever said disparaging things about whites? Would that then change your mind?

Nobody should have to wonder whether the people sworn to protect them respect them as human beings.

In Roselle, that question should never have been allowed to arise in the first place.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz