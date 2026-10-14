You just finished putting up your Halloween decorations and buying all your Halloween candy, and we're already talking about Thanksgiving!

I know, I know, I hate rushing the holidays, but Butterball is out with its 2026 Togetherness Report, and for those who are hosting this year, it's always a good idea to get a jump-start on grocery items and everything else you need for the big day.

Turkey Talk-Line Ready To Help

And once again, Butterball is there for you with a FREE nationwide Thanksgiving support line! So if any questions or concerns arise, you can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or visit Butterball.com. They've been doing this for 45 years. The biggest stresser? Overcooking or undercooking the turkey!

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash

READ MORE: New Jersey’s favorite season revealed in new 2026 survey

According to their recent survey, the average Thanksgiving guest list includes 10 people, and when asked what everyone's favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal is? Here's what they said...

45% - Turkey

42% - Stuffing

29% - Pie

25% - Sweet potatoes

22% - Potatoes

What Hosts Wish Guests Would Do After Thanksgiving Dinner

Another key takeaway from the report, something for guests to remember, is to help clean up and then follow through with it, even if the host doesn't ask. Seems like common courtesy, but 85% of hosts would like guests to help; however, only 38% ask for the help they need. And nearly half of hosts say they need the most help with the final cleanup after the meal.

And for now, we can get back into the spirit of Halloween, but just remember Butterball is there to help if you need it this Thanksgiving.

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt