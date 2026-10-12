I love the different seasons here in New Jersey. Well, most of them. I can do without the long winter!

I'm okay with it for about a month, but right after the holidays, I'm ready to welcome in the spring season. Give me the warmer weather, flowers starting to bloom, the longer days, and the excitement of summer being right around the corner. Winter just seems to drag on and on here in New Jersey.

What do you think New Jersey's favorite season is? With all the fun activities going on right now, from pumpkin picking to apple cider and those delicious apple cider donuts, all this rain hasn't exactly made that easy, but it got me thinking about New Jersey's favorite season.

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With the Jersey Shore, sunshine, warm weather, beach days, boardwalks, and everything else that comes with summer in the Garden State, I thought it would be an easy guess, but I was wrong.

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

New Jersey's Favorite Season

While a 2026 YouGov poll found that 54% of Americans believe that summer is the nation's favorite season, more specifially, spring is New Jersey's favorite season, according to Breck's.

Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash

Do you agree?

Spring Wins Big in Jersey and Across the Country

And it's not just a New Jersey opinion. 40 states chose spring as their favorite season, with Alaska and Vermont being the only two states that say winter is the best.

But there's still plenty of fall left to enjoy here in New Jersey. The fall foliage and pumpkin spice everything! I'm going to get myself a nice pumpkin spice latte and really embrace the season!

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 best fall foliage spots in New Jersey WeGoDating.com put together the best leaf-peeping areas in the Garden State. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore