I was so excited to share a cafe in South Jersey with you after they served a pumpkin spice latte in an actual pumpkin. I just thought that was the ultimate fall drink.

And now that pumpkin spice season is behind us, I’ve learned that their winter drink lineup is here, and they’re doing something just as fun!

It's time to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy any iced holiday drink in a glass snowman keepsake. Another super cute idea!

Where can you join in on the holiday fun? It’s all at Terry’s Cafe in Cherry Hill!

How does a classic candy cane mocha sound? And they make a sugar cookie syrup that sounds delicious, too. Or you can try the eggnog, or the snowflake dirty soda with Sprite, marshmallow fluff, blue raspberry syrup, and a splash of cream.

The Mr. Grinch Matcha sounds amazing! Get this. Strawberry puree lining the cup with matcha powder mixed with milk, topped with sweet cold foam and sprinkles.

I just learned about this hidden gem this past fall and now I’m so excited to hear that the seasonal fun continues.

Terry’s Care is inside the Woodcrest Corporate Center at 101 Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill, near the Woodcrest PATCO station. They also serve bagels, sandwiches, smoothies, salads, and sweet treats from the bakery. I wish this place was in every office complex, it all looks delicious!

It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy