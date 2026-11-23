The worst times to drive this Thanksgiving week are Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and, for the trip home, Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Leave in the morning if you can.

I learned that last one the hard way.

The property in Jay, New York, where we spent Thanksgiving 1995. (Google Maps) The property in Jay, New York, where we spent Thanksgiving 1995. (Google Maps)

The dream

In the mid-'90s, we wanted a family getaway, and we picked a place we'd visited earlier that year: Jay, New York, in the heart of the Adirondacks, not far from Lake Placid.

It was Thanksgiving 1995. Our son was 4 and our daughter was 2.

We rented a cozy cottage and had a feast of a Thanksgiving meal. We took the kids sledding in a hilly valley surrounded by the High Peaks. It felt like we were in Switzerland.

Some of my favorite times in life were being a dad to little ones, and that trip is right at the top. It was a dream.

The nightmare

Then came the drive home on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

On the way up, it was a 6-hour cruise. Coming home on the New York State Thruway, Interstate 87, it was a 12-hour ordeal.

Lesson learned. Don't come home Sunday afternoon or evening.

When should I drive for Thanksgiving?

Here are the best and worst times this week, from traffic data company INRIX, according to AAA:

Best times:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Before 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Before noon

Thursday, Nov. 26: All day

Saturday, Nov. 28: Before 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: Before 11 a.m.

Worst times:

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 2 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: Noon to 8 p.m.

You'll have plenty of company. AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home Thanksgiving week, and about 72.9 million of them will drive.

🔗 I griped about NJ gas prices all year. Now they're falling fast

Up to two kids 11 and younger ride free with each paying adult on NJ Transit from Nov. 25 through Jan. 3. | Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images Up to two kids 11 and younger ride free with each paying adult on NJ Transit from Nov. 25 through Jan. 3. | Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Do kids ride free on NJ Transit for Thanksgiving?

Yes, and this year it lasts longer.

From Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 3, up to two children 11 and younger ride free every day with each fare-paying adult, and kids don't need a ticket. For the holidays, NJ Transit is expanding its Family SuperSaver fares to include weekdays.

That makes it a good time for a trip into the city to see the tree or the windows, too.

A few exceptions: the holiday deal doesn't apply on Bus Route 355 to and from American Dream, Bus Route 308, or to and from Metro-North stations.

NJ Transit has also posted its Thanksgiving holiday service schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Check your line before you go.

Lane closures on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge are scheduled to end before the Thanksgiving rush. (Google Maps) Lane closures on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge are scheduled to end before the Thanksgiving rush. (Google Maps)

Heading south? Watch the Delaware Memorial Bridge

If your trip takes you over the Delaware Memorial Bridge, there's been construction all fall.

Since Sept. 7, the two right lanes of the New Jersey-bound span have been closed while crews replaced 46 bridge joints. The project is expected to be finished by Tuesday, Nov. 24, before the holiday rush, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Check 511NJ before you head out, just in case.

Before you go

Fill up the tank and pack the car the night before. Then leave earlier than you think you need to.

Trust me. I've spent 12 hours on the Thruway.

So, what's your Thanksgiving travel strategy: leave early, or wait it out?