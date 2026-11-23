45 years ago the Butterball Turkey Talk Line was established. It was, and still is, a line staffed by experts to help you with any turkey cooking advice you may need. In 1981 it received 11,000 questions in its inaugural year.

Today there's not only calling the company, there’s texting, email, online chats and social media and altogether they now field over 100,000 questions annually.

Yes, you know where this is going. Some of those questions have been straight out of a Stress Factory comedy routine. Yet they were entirely sincere.

So here are just a few of the dumbest, funniest questions received, as compiled by Yahoo.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

Q: My turkey thawed on my lap on a bus. Can I still eat it?

Okay, to be fair, this was from a guy who did not expect to be sharing a bus with a turkey. He had gone on a casino trip on a bus not knowing he was going to win a free turkey there. Well, he did. So, he brought it home on the bus. On his lap.

And it was a very long ride. It was partially thawed. Butterball recommends thawing in a fridge, not a bus.

Q: I have a tiny apartment-sized oven. My turkey fits just fine, but how much will it expand in the oven? I don’t want it getting stuck.

Butterball had to assure her turkeys don’t expand when cooking.

Q: I washed my turkey with dish soap and it won’t stop sudsing. How do I make it stop?

Butterball does not recommend rinsing a bird before cooking and certainly not squirting dish soap on it.

Q: How do I baste a pre-basted turkey?

Answer. You don’t.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Q: Why does my turkey have literally no breast meat?

Turns out because the caller had it upside down.

Q: I carved my turkey with a chainsaw. Is the chain grease going to adversely affect my turkey?

Honestly? I’m surprised someone who would use a chainsaw on a turkey would know the word adversely.

Q: How do you carve a turkey when all its bones have been broken after I had to fit it in the pan by wrapping it in a towel and stomping on it?

Perhaps buy a bigger pan next time? Or a smaller turkey? Just spitballing here.

Q: How do I roast my turkey to give it golden brown tan lines in the shape of a bikini?

They had an answer. Outline the turkey with aluminum foil in the shape of a bikini before cooking.

Q: So I’m looking at a turkey that’s been in my father’s freezer for the past 30 years. Any tips on the best way to cook it?

Butterball was adamant that under no circumstances should he eat this.

If you have less stupid questions for Butterball, their line is 1-800-BUTTERBALL.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

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