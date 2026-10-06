Pumpkin Carving Timing Tips From The Farmers' Almanac

One of my favorite fall traditions is taking a hayride out to the pumpkin field, walking around searching for that perfect pumpkin, and then knowing I've just found THE ONE! It's so exciting, and then taking the pumpkin home, getting out the carving tools and turning it into a Jack-o'-lantern just in time for Halloween.

And I look forward to the pumpkin seeds every year too. A little butter, a little salt, pop them in the oven. They're so good!

But when should you actually buy your pumpkin, and when should you carve it? The Farmers' Almanac offers recommendations to help keep your pumpkin looking fresh for when the big day arrives.

Photo by Taylor Foss on Unsplash Photo by Taylor Foss on Unsplash

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Keeping Your Carved Pumpkin Fresh Through Halloween

A pumpkin bought early stays freshest if you don't carve it until the final days of October. You can buy your pumpkin now! But if you want your carved pumpkin to look its best for Halloween, October 28th through October 30th is the ideal time to carve it.

When you're picking out the perfect pumpkin, make sure it's firm, has no soft spots or damage, and then keep it somewhere cool, dry, and out of prolonged sunlight until you're ready to carve it.

I'm so excited to go this weekend, but I may have to buy two! I don't think I can wait for those pumpkin seeds.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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