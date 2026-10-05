It always amazes me every year when I walk into a store and see Halloween candy already lining the shelves.

Is anyone really able to buy chocolate weeks before the big day and still have it sitting in the house when October 31st rolls around? That takes discipline, and I just don't have any. I admit it, there's no way I could do that. I always end up racing to the store on Halloween for last-minute candy because I know if I buy it too early, I'll eat it.

2026 Halloween Candy Trends

According to Instacart's Halloween Sweet Tooth Report, they looked at some of the biggest Halloween candy trends, including which candies are selling the most across the country. And this year, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are taking the top spot.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the number one candy by ounces sold and were the top seller in 40 of the 50 states, including right here in New Jersey.

Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash

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Another popular candy in the Garden State is Swedish Fish, but there was one interesting thing about New Jersey's candy-buying habits. We're actually buying Halloween candy at a rate well below the national average. So while other states are stocking up, New Jersey apparently isn't going as big in the candy aisle.

Top Ten Halloween Candies By Sales Nationwide

The top 10 candies sold by ounces in October are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups at number one, followed by Peanut M&M's, Snickers, Kit Kat, Sour Patch Kids, HARIBO Goldbears, Skittles, and Twix.

I have to say, my candy choices are definitely Sour Patch Kids and Skittles, so I'm happy to see both of those make the top 10!

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations New Jersey Residents show us their Halloween spirit with their 2025 Halloween Decorations Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore