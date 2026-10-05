It always amazes me every year when I walk into a store and see Halloween candy already lining the shelves.
Is anyone really able to buy chocolate weeks before the big day and still have it sitting in the house when October 31st rolls around? That takes discipline, and I just don't have any. I admit it, there's no way I could do that. I always end up racing to the store on Halloween for last-minute candy because I know if I buy it too early, I'll eat it.
2026 Halloween Candy Trends
According to Instacart's Halloween Sweet Tooth Report, they looked at some of the biggest Halloween candy trends, including which candies are selling the most across the country. And this year, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are taking the top spot.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the number one candy by ounces sold and were the top seller in 40 of the 50 states, including right here in New Jersey.
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Another popular candy in the Garden State is Swedish Fish, but there was one interesting thing about New Jersey's candy-buying habits. We're actually buying Halloween candy at a rate well below the national average. So while other states are stocking up, New Jersey apparently isn't going as big in the candy aisle.
Top Ten Halloween Candies By Sales Nationwide
The top 10 candies sold by ounces in October are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups at number one, followed by Peanut M&M's, Snickers, Kit Kat, Sour Patch Kids, HARIBO Goldbears, Skittles, and Twix.
I have to say, my candy choices are definitely Sour Patch Kids and Skittles, so I'm happy to see both of those make the top 10!
One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
New Jersey's 2025 Halloween Decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore