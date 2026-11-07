After 14 years of serving the Tinton Falls area, the staff of CJ McLoone’s Pub & Grille has given a bittersweet farewell in an Instagram post.

It was announced on Friday that they will not be renewing their lease, making their final day of service Dec. 31, 2026.

“What began as a humble pub, has become so much more than that,” they wrote. “It has been a place for many celebrations, life events, family dinners, first dates, shared memories, familiar faces, and countless special moments.”

@cj_mcloones via Instagram @cj_mcloones via Instagram

CJ McLoone’s will close at the end of 2026

Located at 560 Shrewsbury Ave. in Tinton Falls, NJ, CJ McLoone’s is one of multiple McLoone’s restaurants in the Garden State. While their time is coming to a close, the other McLoone’s dining spots will remain open.

I have seen first hand how much these restaurants mean to New Jerseyans. My dear friend and her husband even got married at McLoone’s Pier House and it was an amazing wedding.

@cj_mcloones via Instagram @cj_mcloones via Instagram

But it’s not just about what the hospitality staff has meant to the patrons, the people behind the scenes of the restaurant want customers to know how much the experience has meant to them.

To our loyal guests, friends, families, and everyone who has supported us along the way - THANK YOU! Your love, loyalty, and support have meant more to us than words could ever express.

It’s not all bad news though, in addition to their current locations, another one is planned to open next year in Montgomery, NJ. The staff encourages you to stay tuned for more information.

@cj_mcloones via Instagram @cj_mcloones via Instagram

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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