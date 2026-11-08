Red Bank’s Bombay River lands among America’s best Indian restaurants
Red Bank, you may not even know it, but you’re home to one of the top 100 Indian restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
Just as we go into Diwali celebrations, they came out with their list of places to check out.
The review site highlighted beloved spots in all 50 states based on volume and ratings of reviews on businesses in their Indian category. Only one Garden State spot made it into the top quarter according to their research.
Some of the best Indian food in the U.S. is in Monmouth County, NJ
Bombay River, located right in Red Bank, was praised by Yelp reviewers for its flavorful cuisine. It came in at number 21 in the ranking.
They would like, if they may, to take you on a “flavorful journey” to their “culinary paradise” to enjoy their menu “that redefines what is expected of Indian cooking while being mindful of today's health conscious eating,” according to their website.
Some of their popular dishes include chicken tikka masala, chicken korma, saag paneer, naan masala, and basmati rice, but never be afraid to stray from the norms (though I would be sure to ask your server about spice levels).
Try them out for yourself by visiting Bombay River at 90 Broad Street in Red Bank, NJ.
Bombay River’s hours of operation
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday — Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Thursday — Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday — Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Saturday — Brunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday — Brunch: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Lunch: 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Looking for other places to dine out in the area once you've tried Bombay River? We have a few. suggestions...
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.