Carv, a modern takeout spot with a healthy approach, has opened in Morganville, NJ providing the Marlboro area with a tasty new spot for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite in between meals or errands.

“Healthy approach” doesn’t have to be boring like it used to be. Their menu consists of made-to-order rice bowls, hand-crafted sandwiches, burgers, salads, and crispy fries cooked in 100% beef tallow.

@carv.restaurant via Instagram @carv.restaurant via Instagram

They pride themselves on ’transparent ingredients,’ all prepared fresh with real proteins, no seed oils, and no high-fructose corn syrup, giving you the convenience of a fast-food meal without the guilt.

Signature items include the Carv Burger, the Carv Roast Beef sandwich dipped in au jus and topped with house-made cheese sauce, or a protein packed Carv Rice Bowl.

You can also build your own rice bowl, lettuce bowl, or sandwich with your choice of protein, toppings, and sauce.

@carv.restaurant via Instagram @carv.restaurant via Instagram

Carv is located at 34 US-9N in Morganville, NJ.

As of writing this, I’m seeing two conflicting hours of operation. According to their website, they are open daily from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..

However, on their Instagram page or if you try to order online with Toast, it says they are closed on Sundays, so my advice is to call ahead if you’re going on a weekend.

All I know for sure is that you should arrive hungry.

@carv.restaurant via Instagram @carv.restaurant via Instagram

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 14 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈