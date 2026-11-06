Carv brings healthy fast food to Morganville, NJ
Carv, a modern takeout spot with a healthy approach, has opened in Morganville, NJ providing the Marlboro area with a tasty new spot for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite in between meals or errands.
“Healthy approach” doesn’t have to be boring like it used to be. Their menu consists of made-to-order rice bowls, hand-crafted sandwiches, burgers, salads, and crispy fries cooked in 100% beef tallow.
They pride themselves on ’transparent ingredients,’ all prepared fresh with real proteins, no seed oils, and no high-fructose corn syrup, giving you the convenience of a fast-food meal without the guilt.
Signature items include the Carv Burger, the Carv Roast Beef sandwich dipped in au jus and topped with house-made cheese sauce, or a protein packed Carv Rice Bowl.
You can also build your own rice bowl, lettuce bowl, or sandwich with your choice of protein, toppings, and sauce.
Carv is located at 34 US-9N in Morganville, NJ.
As of writing this, I’m seeing two conflicting hours of operation. According to their website, they are open daily from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..
However, on their Instagram page or if you try to order online with Toast, it says they are closed on Sundays, so my advice is to call ahead if you’re going on a weekend.
All I know for sure is that you should arrive hungry.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.