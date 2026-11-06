President Donald Trump is replacing longtime White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, just days after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections.

On his social media site Friday, Trump praised Wiles and said she would continue working for his political organization. Wiles also released a social media statement.

"Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First,” Wiles said in a social media post shortly after Trump’s announcement. She added that her commitment to “the President and the mission” would not change.

Miller, long a key member of Trump's inner circle, is one of the architects of the administration's hard-line immigration policies. His promotion puts one of the president's closest and longest-serving advisers in one of the most powerful positions in the White House.

Wiles leaves after historic tenure as chief of staff

Wiles, a steely political operator and longtime adviser to Trump, was the first woman to serve in the position.

Her departure comes almost immediately after the GOP's midterm losses on Tuesday. She also announced in March 2026 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Months later, she indicated she no longer showed evidence of the disease after undergoing treatment.

Wiles is the longest-serving White House chief of staff under Trump, who cycled through four chiefs of staff during his first four-year term.

Stephen Miller has been central to Trump's agenda

Miller joined Trump's longshot 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter and has remained one of his closest advisers.

He currently serves as White House deputy chief of staff. Although he has a wide-ranging portfolio, Miller is most closely aligned with Trump's immigration policy and rhetoric on immigration.

Miller previously worked for former Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., a prominent immigration hardliner who went on to become Trump's first attorney general.

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