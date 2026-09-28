This hidden gem New Jersey cafe is serving pumpkin spice lattes INSIDE actual pumpkins
A Fall Drink Worth The Trip
There's a must-visit hidden gem coffee shop in South Jersey, inside a place you would never think to look, but once you discover where it's hiding, you'll definitely want to check it out!
It's located inside an office building near the Woodcrest PATCO station, so how would even know it was in there unless you worked in or around that building, but they're serving up one the cutest fall coffee drinks I've ever seen!
It takes the whole pumpkin spice experience to another level, and the best part is, they're open to the public! I just found out about this cafe, and I'm so excited to share it with you!
Terry's Cafe is inside the Woodcrest Corporate Center at 101 Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill, and they also serve bagels, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and sweet treats from the bakery, but this time of year, in my opinion, the pumpkin spice latte certainly steals the show!
If you love a pumpkin spice latte, how about getting that latte served inside an actual pumpkin? Yes, an actual pumpkin! Talk about the ultimate fall drink.
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I think this place needs to be in every office complex in New Jersey! It's so cute, everything looks delicious, and I just love the idea of sitting in a meeting with my pumpkin spice latte served in real pumpkin.
How fun is that?!
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Featuring A Creative Fall Drink Menu
Terry's Cafe also makes plenty of other seasonal drinks including a Spiced Autumn Mocha, the Caramel Raison Shaken Espresso, Apple Butter and Caramel Chai, and Campfire S'mores Latte.
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