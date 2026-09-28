A Fall Drink Worth The Trip

There's a must-visit hidden gem coffee shop in South Jersey, inside a place you would never think to look, but once you discover where it's hiding, you'll definitely want to check it out!

It's located inside an office building near the Woodcrest PATCO station, so how would even know it was in there unless you worked in or around that building, but they're serving up one the cutest fall coffee drinks I've ever seen!

It takes the whole pumpkin spice experience to another level, and the best part is, they're open to the public! I just found out about this cafe, and I'm so excited to share it with you!

Terry's Cafe is inside the Woodcrest Corporate Center at 101 Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill, and they also serve bagels, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and sweet treats from the bakery, but this time of year, in my opinion, the pumpkin spice latte certainly steals the show!

If you love a pumpkin spice latte, how about getting that latte served inside an actual pumpkin? Yes, an actual pumpkin! Talk about the ultimate fall drink.

Read More: Should you bring iced coffee to a job interview? New Jersey weighs in

I think this place needs to be in every office complex in New Jersey! It's so cute, everything looks delicious, and I just love the idea of sitting in a meeting with my pumpkin spice latte served in real pumpkin.

How fun is that?!

Featuring A Creative Fall Drink Menu

Terry's Cafe also makes plenty of other seasonal drinks including a Spiced Autumn Mocha, the Caramel Raison Shaken Espresso, Apple Butter and Caramel Chai, and Campfire S'mores Latte.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson