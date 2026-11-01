🔵A tanker carrying Russian diesel lists the Port of NY and NJ as its destination

🔵Gov. Mikie Sherrill is weighing options as to possibly stop it from docking in NJ

🔵Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the shipment violates a 2022 federal law banning Russian petroleum imports.

Could Gov. Mikie Sherrill stop a shipment of Russian oil from being delivered to New Jersey ports?

The Kremlin says the first tanker carrying Russian diesel to the United States under an import agreement has set sail. This comes two weeks after President Donald Trump announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the first shipment would carry 40,000 tons of diesel.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the tanker Agioi Fanendes left Russia on Oct. 22, headed for the Port of New York and New Jersey, with an expected arrival date of Nov. 7. The port encompasses roughly 770 miles of natural waterfront and shipping channels in the New York-New Jersey region and is overseen by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The industry publication Lloyd's List reported, and the YouTube channel What's Going On With Shipping discussed, that the tanker was idling off Denmark while awaiting instructions.

Sherrill blasted the plan to bring Russian diesel to the United States in a statement and said she was looking into how the shipment could be stopped from docking in New Jersey.

“Donald Trump isn't doing anything to bring down gas prices, diesel prices, or costs. Instead, he is lining Vladimir Putin's pockets at the expense of American consumers and our democratic ally Ukraine. Make no mistake: Trump's diesel deal with Putin is corrupt and illegal, and I am evaluating options to stop it from arriving at a port in New Jersey.”

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Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township

A federal law is at the center of the dispute

GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan told New Jersey 101.5 that this is an unprecedented situation.

"I don't know that a state could stop a cargo that the federal government has authorized. But I don't even know if these ships would hit the U.S., who owns the diesel, who would buy it, etc. I think we're a ways off from this being a concern because few oil companies seem interested in buying said diesel," DeHaan said.

U.S. companies may be reluctant to buy the fuel after Blumenthal sent a letter to two shipping companies demanding they recall their tankers. The senator says the shipment violates the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, which Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022. The law prohibits imports of Russian petroleum products, including diesel.

The Trump administration's Treasury Department issued General License No. 135, authorizing certain transactions involving Russian diesel. Blumenthal argues that the license cannot override the federal law.

"We recognize that the Treasury Department issued General License No. 135 which reports to authorize transactions for Russia’s diesel exports, but no such license can supersede clear, unambiguous law," Blumenthal wrote. "The President may have given a license to facilitate this transaction, but only Congress can make it legally valid."

Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Newark 9/30/24 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Shipping containers sit stacked in the Port of Newark 9/30/24

Could Russian diesel lower prices at the pump?

DeHaan does not think the Russian diesel will enhance U.S. supply in the long term.

"The psychological impact may reduce prices temporarily but it’ll take more time to determine if Russia has such ability. Some impact short term, perhaps 10-20c/gal," DeHaan said on X when the deal was announced in early October.

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