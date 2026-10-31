The crisp air and cooler weather may be here, but that doesn’t mean that we in the Garden State aren’t craving some ice cream or a tasty milkshake.

I don’t think that feeling ever truly goes away, especially when you have top-notch soft-serve right here in New Jersey.

Maybe I’m biased because I grew up going to the original Jersey Freeze location in Freehold but I consider them the best of the best, and now we are getting another one in Monmouth County.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram

Jersey Freeze is opening a new location

Established in 1952, it took until 2020 for the ice cream shop and restaurant to expand to other New Jersey towns and the owners haven’t slowed down since.

Hazlet, NJ will be the sight of the next Jersey Freeze spot, with a goal of opening in spring 2027, according to Instagram.

“Since we started expanding, the Bayshore has been one of the most requested areas for Jersey Freeze — and we’re excited to finally make it happen!” they said in their post.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram

“We’re aiming to open in spring 2027, bringing our legendary soft serve, amazing ice cream cakes, packaged treats, and the community spirit that makes Jersey Freeze so special.”

The newest Jersey Freeze location will be at 3091 Rt 35 in Hazlet, NJ.

In addition to the original Freehold restaurant, Jersey Freeze also has locations in Holmdel (inside Bell Works), Colts Neck, Old Bridge, and opening soon in Shrewsbury, NJ.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram

You can follow Jersey Freeze Hazlet on Instagram for more updates.

How to make the ultimate Jersey ice cream It's all about Jersey history, Jersey culture, and being Jersey grown, that turns a typical ice cream, into the ultimate Jersey ice cream. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈