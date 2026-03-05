I'll keep this quick and sweet. If you're a young driver, please don't do what this young lady did.

It was last Saturday afternoon I was heading to the store for a few things. Nothing major, just a run of the mill stop at the supermarket. I was driving on a divided highway with two lanes going each direction.

I was in the right lane when I noticed a car coming awfully close to me as it was passing me on the left. Close enough to where I felt the need to move a bit into the shoulder just to avoid the car side swiping me. But as the car passed me, it was clear as day what was happening.

It was a very young driver, probably 20 or so from how she looked, holding her phone right up in front of her over the steering wheel. It was apparent she was glued to her screen.

Another driver glued to their phone

Look, I don't want to see anyone get into an accident, but this young lady was clearly putting herself and others in danger. Fortunately, I didn't witness any accident as a result of her actions. But it doesn't mean it didn't happen.

If you're a young driver, put the damn phone down and just drive. And if you're an older driver, then you should know better. Hopefully a police officer will see you and pull you over for your actions.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.