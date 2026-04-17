🏙️ Chris Christie buys $1.5M Manhattan co-op in exclusive neighborhood

🏡 Longtime Mendham resident has said NJ home isn’t going anywhere

📺 Move comes as Christie spends more time in NYC for media work

Former governor Chris Christie has taken on a new upscale address across the Hudson River in New York City.

The now-frequent TV pundit and his wife, Mary Pat Christie, paid $1,500,000 for a two-bedroom co-op in the Gramercy Park section of Manhattan, according to city records cited by New York Post and New York Magazine’s Curbed.

Christie buys NYC coop for $1.5M in Gramercy Park area Mets fan and ex NJ Gov. Chris Christie in 2024 at Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) loading...

Inside the luxury NYC co-op and exclusive neighborhood

The Irving Place pre-war building on the East Side has less than three dozen luxury units.

The apartment features high-end kitchen fixtures and appliances by Viking, Miele, Fisher & Paykel and Sub-Zero, according to a real estate listing.

It was on the market for about two months before the Christies closed on it, records show.

Gramercy Park in downtown Manhattan is an exclusive neighborhood with roots as deep as 1831.

At its center is a two-acre, gated private park only accessed by 383 keys held by surrounding residents, according to Christie's Real Estate.

Historically, it can also be visited by guests of the Gramercy Park Hotel — closed since 2020 and now undergoing renovations.

Christie buys NYC coop for $1.5M in Gramercy Park area Gramercy Park is one of two private parks in Manhattan accessed by locals (Google Maps) loading...

Christie has said New Jersey home isn’t going anywhere

The Christies are longtime residents of Morris County.

The lifelong New York Mets fan and his wife moved to Mendham in 1991, raising their children in the town even during his terms in office.

"We have no intention of going anywhere," Christie told Patch in 2021 about their primary residence in North Jersey, noting they also have a Shore home in Bay Head.

In recent years, especially after two failed bids as a presidential candidate, Christie has spent a good deal of time in Manhattan as a TV contributor, including more regular appearances for ABC News.

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