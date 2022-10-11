Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks.

Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the trio stole from at least five vehicles earlier that day parked at county parks in Mendham, Chester, and Washington townships.

Then at around 6:45 p.m., the Peapack and Gladstone police pulled over a "suspicious" vehicle in Somerset County. An investigation confirmed that the three people in the car, namely Ogletree, Ward, and Stover, were responsible for the motor vehicle burglaries, according to the sheriff's office.

Ogletree and Ward each face the same charges including three counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, two counts of fourth-degree credit card theft, and conspiracy offenses.

Stover also faces those same charges, plus others, including one count of third-degree possession, use or being under the influence, one count of fourth-degree hindering apprehension, and a disorderly persons offense for use or possession with intent to use.

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon applauded the officers within his office involved in the investigation.

"This is a great example of fast police work," Gannon said. "People should be able to enjoy the County Parks on a beautiful day without any worries.”

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

