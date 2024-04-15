More wow in the sky: Another light streaks across New Jersey

💥 It was the second meteor visible across much of New Jersey in the past 7 days

💥 People from North Carolina to New Hampshire reported it to the AMS

💥 Some thought it was fireworks

New Jerseyans were treated to another celestial show as another meteor streaked across the sky Sunday evening.

Some in New Jersey also saw a meteor early Wednesday morning, just days after the solar eclipse.

Despite cloud cover and rain the American Meteor Society received 139 reports from North Carolina to New Hampshire about the green, blue and yellow meteor moving south to north after 9 p.m.

Most of the reports came from New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania with reports from Bordentown, Brick, Delran, Hoboken, Harvey Cedars, Hopewell (Mercer), Old Bridge, Manchester, Middle Township, Mount Laurel, New Brunswick, Hamilton (Atlantic), Randolph and Stafford Township.

The AMS received 49 reports from Maryland to Connecticut about a fireball early Wednesday morning.

Map shows locations of reports to the American Meteor Society Map shows locations of reports to the American Meteor Society (American Meteor Society) loading...

Burst into pieces

One person from Hammonton described it looking like a firework fizzling out.

“It was a blue-green fireball that exploded with a green flash and burst of white sparks,” the observer reported.

A report from a pilot who lives in Palmyra reported a similar burst into many pieces at the end of its path.

"The trail was white and a little thinner the the size of Venus, but at the end, it appeared to burst into at least 15 pieces, the pieces abruptly decelerated and drifted straight down," they wrote.

"Had a glowing trail until it exploded," an observer from Stafford Township reported. "Looked like a bomb explosion so I ran"

Lyrid meteor shower underway

New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that it is not so unusual to see vivid meteors over New Jersey. Meteors happen because the Earth travels through a cloud of debris left behind by the trail of a comet.

"These happen in several defined 'meteor showers' throughout the year," Zarrow said. "We are currently experiencing the Lyrid meteor shower, which is expected to peak in intensity early next week, April 21-22. New Jersey's big meteor shower of the year, the Perseids, is coming up in August. We can often see numerous meteors per hour with that one."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant