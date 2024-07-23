NJ man gets prison for violent anti-Semitic crime spree

🔴 NJ man prison-bound for federal hate crimes

🔴 Targeted Orthodox Jewish men in all attacks

🔴 Feds pledge to fight anti-Semitic violence

A 29-year-old Ocean County man who targeted Orthodox Jewish men in a violent one-day rampage over two years ago has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In February, Dion Marsh of Manchester pleaded guilty to five counts of federal hate crimes and one count of carjacking, for his hours-long spree in parts of Lakewood and Jackson, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

After being arrested, Marsh called Hasidic Jews "the real devils" and said the crimes "had to be done," according to a criminal complaint filed in his case.

The hate crime charges were filed within two weeks of his arrest.

“This defendant previously admitted to violently attacking five men, driving a car into four of them, stabbing one of them in the chest, and attempting to kill them simply because they were visibly identifiable as Orthodox Jews,” Sellinger said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“Enough is enough – hate-fueled attacks on the Orthodox Jewish community are abhorrent, unlawful and contrary to our values as Americans” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the same release.

Marsh carjacking a victim after 1 p.m. on April 8, 2022, leaving the man hurt as he drove off.

He was in a different vehicle when he mowed down his second and third victims.

Marsh was then spotted back in the stolen car from his first known assault, when he struck a fourth victim before getting out and also stabbing that man.

A fifth victim was struck by Marsh in the stolen vehicle after 8:20 p.m., according to prosecutors.

In addition to his four decades in prison, Marsh was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

“These victims were targeted by Marsh because of the way they were dressed, which is in accordance with their religious beliefs,” FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy said.

Dennehy continued “The rise of hate crimes in our communities has become a noxious disease. FBI Newark and our law enforcement partners will aggressively pursue anyone who violates someone’s constitutionally protected civil rights to simply be who they are.”

Marsh has repeatedly interrupted his own court appearances with profanity-laced rants, including his detention hearing in 2022.

