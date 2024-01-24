🔴 Manchester man pleads guilty to terrorism

🔴 Targeted Jewish people in Lakewood, Jackson

🔴 Called Jews "the real devils" and promised blood bath, officials say

LAKEWOOD — A Manchester man who went on a destructive rampage targeting Jews has pleaded guilty to terrorism, according to authorities.

Dion Marsh, 28, admitted on Wednesday to the violent crime spree through Lakewood and Jackson on April 8, 2022, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Marsh pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism. He had been indicted on 32 counts including attempted murder, bias intimidation, attempted kidnapping, and other crimes.

“The evidence marshaled through the course of this investigation led us to the unmistakable conclusion that these brazen, violent acts were carried out with the purpose of terrorizing the Jewish community in Lakewood and Jackson Townships,” Billhimer stated.

Dion Marsh during an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court 4/20/22 Dion Marsh during an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court 4/20/22 (Asbury Park Press) loading...

Prosecutors will seek a sentence of 30 years in prison without parole at Marsh's sentencing on March 22.

Targeted Jewish people in Lakewood, Jackson

Marsh's rampage began around 1:10 p.m. on April 8, 2022 and continued into the night.

It started when Marsh tried to carjack a Toyota Camry heading north on Arlington Avenue. The driver drove off but Marsh managed to hang on to the car for a block before letting go.

Minutes later, Marsh assaulted the driver of another Camry — a Jewish man — and stole his car.

Car involved in a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 Camry involved in a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Between 5:20 p.m. and 8:20 p.m., Marsh used the stolen Camry to strike three victims in Lakewood and Jackson.

All three victims were Orthodox Jews, prosecutors said. Two of the men were treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released.

Marsh also got out of the car shortly before 7 p.m. to stab an Orthodox Jewish man in the chest with a serrated kitchen knife near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road in Lakewood, officials said. He then got back into the car to continue the rampage.

Ambulance responds to scene of a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 Ambulance responds to scene of a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Lakewood police also got a call around 5:30 p.m. from a father who reported that a man matching Marsh's description tried to grab his son, a minor, and pull him into a sedan.

Marsh was arrested later that evening at his home in Manchester. Police found him lying in bed and holding a machete.

Called Jews "the real devils"

Chilling court documents obtained by NJ.com revealed that Marsh said the rampage "had to be done."

Marsh promised a "blood bath" to his relatives and said that Hasidic Jews were "the real devils," according to the documents. One of those relatives said to investigators that Marsh had recently broken up with his girlfriend.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester is accused of going on a violent crime spree in Lakewood Friday, which including the stabbing of an Orthodox Jewish man. (Lakewood police/Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Dion Marsh (Lakewood police/Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

He also exhibited disruptive behavior in court.

Marsh told a judge to "shut the f**k up" in a profanity-laced tirade during a virtual court appearance weeks after the rampage. The judge had to mute the defendant when he wouldn't stop talking over court officials.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5