Feds add hate crime charges against suspect in Lakewood, NJ rampage

The man who went on a violent rampage in Lakewood and Jackson on April 8 was charged with federal hate crimes Wednesday as he made another profanity-filled appearance in court.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, was charged with four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and one count of carjacking in connection with the attack that started with the carjacking of a vehicle he used to run over three pedestrians over the course of several hours. All three victims were Orthodox Jews.

The complaint against Marsh recounted the events of that Friday hours before the Jewish Sabbath. The attack hospitalized all three men with serious injuries. One lost a large amount of blood after being stabbed in the torso with a steak knife.

Marsh explained his actions as something that "had to be done" because Hasidic Jews are "the real devils," according to the complaint.

Under the Byrd Act, Dion is charged with willfully causing bodily injury to four victims and attempting to kill and cause injuries with dangerous weapons to three of them, all because they were Jewish.

Each hate crime charge carries a statutory maximum term of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act was named in honor of two men killed in 1998. Shepard was gay while Byrd was beaten to death by white supremacists. The act passed in 2009 expanded the scope of hate crime laws.

Car involved in a carjacking in Lakewood 4/8/22

New charges from the Ocean County prosecutor

The charges came as Marsh was in Ocean County Superior Court for a profanity-filled detention hearing where he was formally charged with terrorism, attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping and three additional counts each of bias intimidation and attempted murder.

Judge Guy P. Ryan had to mute Marsh as the defendant told him to "shut the f**k up," dropped several F-bombs and talked over the judge.

He told his public defender to leave when she appeared during the hearing, according to the Asbury Park Press' coverage of the hearing.

"Call Dion, call Tyrone, call Simpson. I’m done with this bulls**t," Dion yelled at the judge during his online appearance.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

