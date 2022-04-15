Charges added, including terrorism, in Lakewood, NJ anti-Semitic rampage

Terrorism has been added to the long list of charges against the suspect who was arrested after what prosecutors described as a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Lakewood on Friday.

Dion Marsh, 27, of Manchester, is accused of a rampage that started with carjacking a vehicle that he used to run over three pedestrians in Lakewood and Jackson over the course of several hours.

Prosecutors said Marsh also got out of the car in one of the attacks and stabbed an Orthodox Jewish man with a serrated kitchen knife.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer charged Marsh on Wednesday with attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping and three additional counts each of bias intimidation and attempted murder.

The charge of terrorism was added with the approval of acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Marsh was initially charged with carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His next court hearing is set for Wednesday.

Tzvi Aryeh is welcomed home after recovering from a stabbing Tzvi Aryeh is welcomed home after recovering from a stabbing (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Recovering from the rampage

The Lakewood Scoop identified the stabbing victim as Tzvi Aryeh, who returned home on Wednesday to a rousing welcome after having been given a near-zero chance of survival.

His family told The Scoop that Aryeh lost a "tremendous" amount of blood as a result of the attack and was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital after doctors at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus got a pulse back.

A fundraiser has been created for the Jackson man who Billhimer said was rammed by Marsh.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

