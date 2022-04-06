These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.

If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

Robert Sohl

Sunfish Pond by the Water Gap in Hardwick Township

Margaret Turner

Ken Lockwood Gorge in Califon ... a walk along the river, scenic & goes on for miles

Shannon Rogers

Tillman Ravine near stokes state forest! Following the stream to larger pools in the spring and summer are so nice to walk through! It is beautiful and so lush green!

EF McAdams

I love the Paulinskill Trail in Lafayette. It’s wide, shaded and scenic, with lots of parking and a restroom

Kevin Ross

Wyanokie Hi Point trail in Ringwood

Vicky Rina

South Mountain Reservation Fairy Trail. Not really hiking, more of a walk in the woods but so much fun with kids. They get to look for fairy houses while you walk and end at a stream they can go in when it’s warm or throw rocks in.

@StephenKrug

Batona trail through Batsto Village

@RyanSBurnett

Spilt Rock Reservoir!! Great trails and scenery!!!

@CW_Money

Mount Tammany in Delaware Water Gap NP! Beautiful views of PA & NJ!

Erin Heffernan-Casbarro

The backside of Stairway to Heaven from Barry lakes — high breeze wildflowers lead to beautiful wooden bridge over peaceful stream amidst peaceful serenity of the quiet woods.

@SpattyAl

Stairway to Heaven, Vernon.

Mala Eumnath

Stairway to heaven ... beautiful scenery and challenging

James Petroski

Hacklebarney State Park because of the waterfalls you can climb down.

Becky Slutter

Sourlands preserve as they have boulders to climb on and several different trails

@JohnPaulGranda

High Point Monument Trail

Alexis Sajewski

Watchung reservation aka the deserted village. It not only is super clean but has historic old buildings that used to house a community back in the early 1800 as well as old cemeteries. If you are a history buff, this is a really cool place to check out!

