Get hungry! Seaside Heights Pizza Fest is back for 2026

Bar crawls? Sloppy. Loud. Old news.

Pizza crawls? Delicious. Family friendly. Totally Jersey.

This June, you can sample some of the great slices of pizza that the Jersey Shore has to offer with the return of Seaside Heights Pizza Fest.

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What is Pizza Fest?

The second annual citywide pizza crawl is a chance for you to head out with friends and family to explore Seaside Heights by trying out signature slices from participating restaurants.

This year’s Pizza Fest will be held on June 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You’ll receive your ‘Pizza Passport’ at check-in, which is your ticket to getting a half-slice from each venue and a free sample of Hive House Hot Honey.

VIP ticket holders will also receive a t-shirt, in addition to other benefits.

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No passport means no participation.

Check-in will be held at Seaside Social House located at 116 Sumner Avenue in Seaside Heights. If that location sells out, another will become available. Check-in ends at 3:00 p.m.

What restaurants will be at Pizza Fest in 2026?

So far, the participating locations include:

🍕 Seaside Social House

🍕 Ocean View Restaurant

🍕 Pier Grill @ Casino Pier

🍕 3 Brothers

🍕 The Sawmill

🍕 Jimbo's Bar & Grill

🍕 Beachcomber Bar & Grill

🍕 Maruca's Pizza

More are expected to participate. Stay up to date by checking the festival’s website.

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Seaside Heights Pizza Fest will be held rain or shine.

General Admission and VIP tickets can be purchased here. Be sure to get them soon, as there will be a price increase after May 31.

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NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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