💰 Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order targeting junk fees across New Jersey

⚠️ State agencies must identify hidden fees and recommend ways to eliminate them

➡️ Officials say surprise charges cost American households more than $650 a year

Governor Mikie Sherrill has signed an executive order to crack down on junk fees in New Jersey.

The goal is to eventually ban the hidden costs that are piling onto New Jersey's affordability crisis, according to the Democratic governor. Each year, Americans spend around $90 billion — more than $650 per household — on unexpected junk fees. Sherrill says there's nothing convenient about these convenience fees.

"They hit working families, renters, and seniors on fixed incomes the hardest. How can you manage a tight budget if no one tells you what things really cost?" Sherrill said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs an executive order to identify junk fees while in the outer office of the statehouse in Trenton on June 15, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs an executive order to identify junk fees while in the outer office of the statehouse in Trenton on June 15, 2026. (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen)

Sherrill orders review of junk fees across New Jersey

On Monday, Sherrill signed her 19th executive order since taking office nearly six months ago. It demands a list of junk fees in every industry on her desk by mid-September. State agencies must also include recommendations, where applicable, on how to eliminate those junk fees.

According to New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, there are four common types of hidden fees:

Types of junk fees and hidden costs 🔴 Bait-and-switch pricing that excludes mandatory fees from the advertised price but then tacks them on later in the purchasing process;

🔴 Hiding costs in fine print or using websites and apps deceptively designed to make them difficult to spot;

🔴 Misrepresenting the purpose of a fee, or whether it is mandatory, to obtain payment consent; and

🔴 Using obscure or vague language to tack on excessively overpriced or useless fees that provide little or no benefit to consumers.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/Office of Governor / Tim Larsen) (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/Office of Governor / Tim Larsen)

Lawmakers push to eliminate surprise surcharges

Assemblyman William Sampson, D-Hudson, is the Consumer Affairs Committee chair. Earlier this month, the committee passed Sampson's bill (A5110) to stop businesses from charging credit and debit card processing fees. He joined Sherrill on Monday to support her executive order.

"New Jerseyans should not see one price advertised and then suddenly be stuck with an inflated price tag at checkout due to these deceptive surcharges. It is more important than ever that we eliminate or reduce these costs whenever we can," said Sampson.

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