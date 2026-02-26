NEWARK — Gov. Mikie Sherrill has a problem with ICE. But on the ice, hockey fans have a problem with her.

During what should have been a warm-hearted moment on Wednesday night, the Democrat was mercilessly booed when she and the first gentleman stepped into the spotlight with the New Jersey Devils' own Olympic gold medalist Jack Hughes.

The Devils rolled out the carpet for Hughes, who scored the overtime winner against Canada to secure Team USA’s first men’s hockey gold since 1980. Fans at The Rock chanted “USA! USA!” Hughes, emotional and missing a few teeth from a high stick in the gold-medal game, thanked New Jersey for its support.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill presdents Jack Hughes with a folded New Jersey flag at Prudential Center on Feb. 25, 2026. (Office of the Governor via X) Gov. Mikie Sherrill presdents Jack Hughes with a folded New Jersey flag at Prudential Center on Feb. 25, 2026. (Office of the Governor via X) loading...

As Sherrill presented Hughes with the state flag during the pregame ceremony, a droning din of boos cascaded from the stands. It was loud enough that multiple reporters said you couldn’t hear the PA announcer. OutKick called it “soul-crushing boos.” Even video clips circulating online struggle to capture the volume.

Culture war spills onto the ice at Prudential Center

If you don't spend considerable time on political social media or cable news, you might be blissfully unaware that politics now clouds the Olympic spirit.

After the gold-medal win, several Team USA players — including Buffalo’s Tage Thompson — were photographed at the White House wearing “Make America Great Again” hats alongside press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Thompson later told reporters he’s “proud to be an American” and that everyone is entitled to their beliefs.

That didn’t sit well with segments of the sports media and progressive activists, who blasted the players online.

Then there was President Trump making a remark about needing to invite the women’s team to the State of the Union.

Hughes has largely tried to stay above the fray, emphasizing unity and even praising the women’s team’s gold medal win.

But feel-good posts on the Devils' social media are filled with scolding, condescending remarks demanding that Hughes apologize.

Sherrill, a Democrat who has aligned with Murphy-era immigration and cultural policies, has faced criticism from MAGA world for being out of step with middle-class voters. As Outkick writer Alejandro Avila explains it, Sherrill’s appearance at the arena felt like political branding at a moment that fans believed belonged to the players.

She won the election, but those boos had to hurt.

