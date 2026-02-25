TRENTON — Gov. Mikie Sherrill has nominated Jeanne Hengemuhle, a 26-year veteran of the force, to serve as the next superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Hengemuhle makes history as the first woman and openly gay official to helm the statewide law enforcement organization, the New Jersey Globe first reported.

She will step in as acting superintendent on Feb. 26, replacing Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, who has been leading the agency on an interim basis since Jan. 1.

The move comes just weeks after longtime Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan retired following a 31-year career that saw him guide the state through Superstorm Sandy, the COVID pandemic, and countless emergencies.

SCANDAL IN THE FORCE: The change at the top also comes as the State Police's second-in-command is fighting back against claims that he made an anti-Jewish comment about the former attorney general and his son. Prominent Jewish leaders have come out in support of Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons as he faces an internal investigation and uncertain future.

SEE ALSO: NJ teachers recently convicted of sex assault

Former State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan in 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Former State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan in 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

Leadership change at New Jersey State Police

Hengemuhle rose through the ranks to lieutenant colonel and most recently served as commander of the Administration Branch, overseeing recruiting, training and personnel development. She’s also testified before Congress on school security and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

A Bergen County native who now lives in Middlesex County, Hengemuhle holds degrees from The College of New Jersey in criminal justice and education.

From academy instructor to top cop

Her supporters inside the ranks say she understands the culture of the agency.

Wayne Blanchard, president of the State Troopers Fraternal Association, said Hengemuhle once served as an academy instructor, instilling “discipline, knowledge and professionalism” in recruits who would go on to wear the uniform.

Acting Attorney General Davenport said Hengemuhle understands the “innovations and trust that modern policing requires,” signaling the administration’s emphasis on both public safety and community relations.

Big shoes to fill after Callahan era

Hengemuhle steps into a role shaped in recent years by Col. Callahan, who became a familiar face during daily COVID briefings and major disaster responses.

Now, with more than 3,000 enlisted members under her command, Hengemuhle says she’s ready to lead with the agency’s core values: Honor, Duty and Fidelity.

“It is an honor to once again answer the call to protect and serve the State of New Jersey," she said in a written statement on Wednesday. "As a veteran of the State Police, I know firsthand the critical role our Troopers play in building strong community partnerships and safeguarding our residents against potential harm.”

Her nomination will now head to the state Senate for confirmation.

Report a correction 👈