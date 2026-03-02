Fight over a sweater leads to fatal teen shooting in Lakewood
🚨 Teen charged in fatal Lakewood shooting
🚨 The shooting involved a robbery, according to The Lakewood Scoop
🚨 The victim, also a juvenile, was shot in the back, cops say
LAKEWOOD — A juvenile is charged with murdering another teen on Sunday night.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said shots were fired after 8 p.m. on Pearl Street. A male victim was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
ALSO READ: Caught on TikTok: Wendy's window smashed, suspects climb in
Report: Shooting followed dispute
The juvenile was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the fatality, said the shooting happened after a fight over a robbery involving a sweater and a book bag. Billhimer did not disclose the ages of those involved in the crash or the identities of the teens involved.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander