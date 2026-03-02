🚨 Teen charged in fatal Lakewood shooting

🚨 The shooting involved a robbery, according to The Lakewood Scoop

🚨 The victim, also a juvenile, was shot in the back, cops say

LAKEWOOD — A juvenile is charged with murdering another teen on Sunday night.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said shots were fired after 8 p.m. on Pearl Street. A male victim was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Police respond to the fatal shooting on a teen in Lakewood Sun., Mar 1, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop)

Report: Shooting followed dispute

The juvenile was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the fatality, said the shooting happened after a fight over a robbery involving a sweater and a book bag. Billhimer did not disclose the ages of those involved in the crash or the identities of the teens involved.

