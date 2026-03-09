🚨 A woman was killed in a late-night head-on collision on Route 9 in Toms River

🚨 A driver who police said “appeared to be impaired” lost control

🚨 He remains hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon

TOMS RIVER — A female was killed Saturday night when a suspected drunk driver went the wrong direction on Route 9.

The wrong-way driver of a Volkswagen Jetta drifted into the northbound lanes near Whitty Road around 11 p.m., smashing into a Honda Accord head-on.

The Honda driver was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

ALSO READ: NJ school could be the first in America named for President Trump

Prosecutor: Driver appeared impaired after losing control

Billhimer said the Jetta driver had hit a guardrail before losing control. The driver remains hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Hospital in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

A sample of the Jetta driver’s blood was taken per a court order after officers said the driver "appeared to be impaired," according to Billhimer.

The identities of both drivers have not been released.

The collision was the 10th fatal crash this year in Ocean County and the second in Toms River, according to State police records.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report on the collision.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom