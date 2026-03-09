🏫A Colts Neck school board member wants to explore renaming Conover Road Primary School after President Donald Trump, potentially making it the first U.S. school named for him.

Board member Robert Scales proposed forming a committee to study the cost and logistics during the March 4, 2026 Board of Education meeting.

The idea, tied to America's upcoming 250th anniversary, has already sparked debate in the Monmouth County community.

Proposal to rename Colts Neck school after Donald Trump sparks debate

A proposal floated during a recent school board meeting in Colts Neck could make a Monmouth County elementary school the first in the nation named after President Donald Trump.

During the March 4 meeting of the Colts Neck Board of Education, board member Robert Scales suggested forming an exploratory committee to examine renaming Conover Road Primary School the “Donald J. Trump Primary School.”

If the idea were eventually approved, the Pre-K through second-grade school could become the first public school in the United States named after Trump.

Scales framed the proposal as both a practical change and a symbolic gesture tied to the nation’s upcoming milestone anniversary.

“When you think about the nation, we have a birthday coming up. It’s 250 years,” Scales said during the meeting. “How can we celebrate that?”

“I’d like to form a committee to explore renaming the Conover Road Primary School to the Donald J. Trump Primary School.”

Colts Neck school board proposal to rename Conover Road Primary School

Scales told fellow board members the committee would study the logistics, cost and feasibility of renaming the building.

The district currently has two schools with nearly identical names — Conover Road Primary School and Conover Road Elementary School — which he argued can cause confusion for parents and residents.

The proposed renaming would apply to the primary school, which serves the district’s youngest students, while the elementary school serves grades three through five.

Scales also argued that the district should recognize leaders he believes have supported the community.

“Who truly is an ally of our district?” Scales asked during the meeting. “We don’t have a governor that is protecting us.”

Scales: No U.S. schools currently named for Trump

In making his case, Scales noted that other presidents have had schools named in their honor — but said Trump has not.

“There are no schools in America named after Donald J. Trump, but there are 80 named after Barack Obama,” he told fellow board members.

Scales also suggested the timing could coincide with the country’s upcoming celebration marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

He added that Trump has “contributed a great deal of time to this great town,” though he did not detail specific examples during the meeting.

Naming policy and next steps for a potential Trump school

If the board ultimately decides to move forward, they would have to consider existing policies governing how school buildings are named or renamed. Those policies typically require a formal review process and community input before any decision is made.

Some members of the community have already pushed back on the idea.

On resident wrote on social media that Donald Trump does not embody the "virtues we hope to instill in our children," instead, he insisted Trump "represents division over unity, grievance, overgrowth, personal loyalty over public responsibility."

Another resident raised potential security concerns over naming a school after Trump that could potentially put student's safety at risk.

The board did not immediately vote on forming the exploratory committee during the meeting.

