Bid It to Win It with Seize the Deal is back, and this time it's all about relaxation!

Starting Monday (April 20), you could bid on a gorgeous hot tub from At Home Recreation. It's the High Tide Beach Spa. You can click here to learn more.

Imagine the relaxation as you experience the ultimate in self care and relaxation right in your own home. It has seating for 7 and it includes 30 jets.

Bidding kicks off at 12:00 a.m. on Monday (April 20). Bids start at just $3,000 for the retail value of $7,499.99. Hurry though! All bids must be received by 7 p.m. on Friday night (April 24). Set a reminder on your phone now to place your bids next week on SeizeTheDeal.com.

At Home Recreation via Seize the Deal At Home Recreation via Seize the Deal loading...

At Home Recreation is your go-to expert in above ground swimming pools, spas, pool chemicals, and pool accessories. They also specialize in outdoor patio furniture. With a combined 50+ years of experience, they guarantee that they’ll be able to answer any of your backyard recreation needs.

Here's more about the Beach Spa:

Includes seven foot black spa cover

82” x 82” x 39”

30 Jets

Seats seven

295 Gallons

K.362 Digital Topside

Waterfall

LED Underwater Lighting

Padded Headrests

Ozonator System

Energy Efficient Heater

RMAX Insulation

Filtration System Size 50 Sq. Ft.

Maintenance Free Skirting

Insulated Cover 220 v / 60 a 2 - 6.0bhp

Pumps Weight: Dry / Filled (approx.) 350 lbs. / 2,710 lbs.

Good luck and happy bidding from Townsquare Media!